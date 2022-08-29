The body of a 65-year-old Caucasian man, local to Klamath Falls, was discovered Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the field behind Fred Meyer grocery store, according to Capt. Ryan Brosterhous of the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD).
Initially, “unusual circumstances” led officials to suspect foul play and possible involvement of a third party. Further investigation revealed details which took the case in a different direction, he said.
“The investigation is still open,” Brosterhous said, “but all signs point to no foul play.”
After conducting witness interviews and reviewing statements that were made “prior to” the incident, the case is now cautiously presumed to be a suicide.
“Once we really started looking at it and narrowing down the scene and finding witnesses that knew the male subject, the scene started to make more sense as to what actually happened.”
According to Bosterhous, the deceased man was currently “in transition” in terms of housing, frustrating efforts to determine and subsequently notify next of kin.
For this reason, and for the sake of avoiding “pouring salt in wounds” of grieving families, the name of the subject has not yet been released.
The official cause of death will be determined, pending the results of an autopsy.