The body of a 65-year-old Caucasian man, local to Klamath Falls, was discovered Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the field behind Fred Meyer grocery store, according to Capt. Ryan Brosterhous of the Klamath Falls Police Department (KFPD).

Initially, “unusual circumstances” led officials to suspect foul play and possible involvement of a third party. Further investigation revealed details which took the case in a different direction, he said.

