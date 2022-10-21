Governor's Debate Compilation

In this photo compilation, Oregon governor candidates Christine Drazan, left, Betsy Johnson and Tina Kotek await the start of a debate Oct. 6 in Medford.

 Emily Hanson/Herald & News

Oregon — one of the bluest of blue states on the political prism — could be in store for a very crimson surprise in next month’s midterm elections.

Republican Christine Drazan has more than a puncher’s chance to become Oregon’s first GOP governor since 1987. A Republican has not carried Oregon in a presidential race since Ronald Reagan in 1984.

