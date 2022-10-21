Oregon — one of the bluest of blue states on the political prism — could be in store for a very crimson surprise in next month’s midterm elections.
Republican Christine Drazan has more than a puncher’s chance to become Oregon’s first GOP governor since 1987. A Republican has not carried Oregon in a presidential race since Ronald Reagan in 1984.
But the most recent compilation of polls by Real Clear Politics shows Drazan, a GOP state lawmaker, with a 37.3% to 34.5% lead over Democratic House Speaker Tina Kotek. Independent Betsy Johnson, a longtime Democratic state lawmaker who threatens to bite into Kotek’s odds, gets 16.3%, according to Real Clear Politics.
Even a poll commissioned by Kotek’s campaign only gives the progressive Democrat a 40% to 38% lead over Drazan, who was born in Klamath Falls. Johnson gets 14% in that poll.
Kotek’s lead is within the margin of error in her campaign’s commissioned poll of 800 voters by GBAO Polling. The results were released Wednesday, Oct. 19.
Another 684-person poll released Thursday, Oct. 20, by Hoffman Research Group (a GOP polling firm) gives Drazan 37% Kotek 35% and Johnson 17% with a 3.8% margin of error.
“Normally, a Republican would be hard pressed to win statewide in Oregon because of the registration differences,” said Tim Nashif, CEO of Gateway Communications Inc. the polling firm’s parent company. “The Democrats own the Legislature and everything else.”
Democrats have more than a 282,000 voter registration edge over Republicans (1,013,268 versus 730,986), according to the Oregon Secretary of State. But unaffiliated and independent voters total more than 1.17 million outpacing both parties.
A ‘red’ win in Oregon would come in a pro-abortion rights, pro-drug legalization state that President Joe Biden won over former President Donald Trump in 2020 by more than 16%. Hillary Clinton beat Trump in Oregon by 11%. Democrats control the state legislature, both Senate seats and all but one of the state’s current U.S. House roster.
Law and order and inflation focus from GOP
Drazan is putting a focus on law and order issues pointing to crime and social unrest in Portland and troublesome increases in homelessness across the state and region.
That campaign narrative is a familiar one with conservatives across the country stressing crime and border security along with high inflation was they try to give the GOP control of one or both chambers of Congress. From U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio’s reelection bid in Florida to former Fox local new anchor’s Kari Lake’s Trump-like bid to become Arizona governor, Republicans are focused on high prices for groceries and other items as well as law and order issues as election day looms.
Anthony Smith, Oregon executive director of the National Federation Independent Business (NFIB), which tends to support more conservative, lower-tax, lower regulation candidates including Drazan, said quality of life and pocketbook issues are resonating most with voters overall as well as small business owners.
Smith cites polling showing rises in homelessness and crime as well as inflation resonating the most with voters. “Those issues are very visible in the community, including cost of living issues,” said Smith whose group has 6,000 small business members statewide.
He said inflation continues to be a top business and community concern. “That’s affecting every small business right now,” Smith said.
He likes Drazan’s record on small business issues saying the former Oregon House Minority Leader voted in line with NFIB’s more economically and fiscally conservative stances. “She’s been just a stalwart in terms of small business issues,” said Smith, adding that Drazan voted in line with NFIB 89% time compared to 64% for the moderate Johnson and 18% for the progressive Kotek.
High inflation could propel Republicans to victories in key races as well as help them wrestle control of Congress from Democrats. The latest Consumer Price Index showed an 8.2% inflation with prices for groceries up 13% since last September, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Year-over-year price increases for staple items in the CPI such as bread (14.7%), eggs (30.5%), milk (15.2%), butter (26.2%) and coffee (16.7%) are campaign selling points for conservatives.
Oregon ($5.20 per gallon) has the second highest average price for gasoline in the continental U.S. — behind only California ($5.88 per gallon), according to AAA’s Fuel Gauge Report.Gas prices in Oregon are 37% compared to a year ago. Diesel prices are up almost $2 per gallon compared to a year ago.
Democratic chips on abortion
On the flip side, Democrats are putting many (if not all of their campaign chips) on support for abortion rights after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the divisive abortion issue back to the states.
Democrats — from U.S. Senate races in Florida, Wisconsin and Nevada to key House races and gubernatorial contests in Florida, Arizona and other states — are focusing their campaign ads heavily on their support for expansive abortion rights and Republicans favoring of substantial restrictions.
That includes Kotek and her backers who contend Drazan will try rollback Oregon’s expansive abortion rights polices. Oregon ranks as the most supportive of abortion rights in the country, according to Institute for Women’s Policy Research
“Christine Drazan has made it clear time and time again she’s in lock-step with the extreme members of her party, and she’ll rip away Oregonians’ rights if she’s elected governor. If she has a Republican legislature to work with, she’ll have an even clearer path to make an abortion ban law. Make no mistake: reproductive rights are absolutely at stake in this election,” said An Do, executive director of the Planned Parenthood PAC of Oregon.
The Planned Parenthood PAC and other abortion rights advocates such as NARAL Pro Choice America, Emily’s List and Pro Choice Oregon have endorsed Kotek. Drazan has said she will follow existing Oregon laws that codified abortion rights even though she is in the political and social camp that opposes abortion rights.
Nashif said Democrats focus on abortion and the overturning of Roe by the Supreme Court’s conservative majority is aimed at energizing and turning important base voters. Supporters of abortion rights, in particular women, are a core Democratic Party constituency.
The abortion issue has also become an energizing center point of broader debates regarding gender (including past and contemporary inequities and mistreatment of women), privacy and when life begins.
Democrats in other battlegrounds — such as Florida, Texas and Wisconsin — are also zeroing in on abortion rights and conservatives, such as Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ support for restrictions.
Nashif said in blue states like Oregon, energizing base voters over Roe v. Wade, maybe enough to overcome Drazan’s momentum with Democratic numbers.
But even in Oregon, there is debate over how far the state should go in supporting Roe v. Wade.
Oregon has vowed to be pro-abortion rights sanctuary in a post-Roe world where more than two dozen conservatives states, including neighboring Idaho, are poised to restrict pregnancy terminations.
The state created a $15 million abortion fund earlier this year to help expand abortion clinics capacities and access and to offer financial travel assistance for women from other restrictive states to travel to Oregon abortions.
But Drazan and Johnson have both questioned the use of taxpayer money to help out-of-state women come to Oregon for abortions. Kotek was part of the efforts at the Oregon Legislature to codify Roe and backs the $15 million fund.
Help from Biden
Kotek has the backing of Democratic U.S. Sens. Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden of Oregon. Biden flew into the state Oct. 14 to buoy Kotek’s campaign.
Progressive Oregon became part of Biden’s battleground barnstorming.
“And so, look, think about this,” Biden said during a reception for Kotek in Portland, referring to the Supreme Court’s abortion ruling sending the issue back to individual states. “Think about who you elect governor, whether or not that governor is prepared to say that they want their state to be pro-choice or — or, you know, not just doing away with the Court’s position of right to privacy across the board. Did you all think you’d be making that decision? Fifty-one — almost fifty years. You have an articulate, tough, committed woman who’s going to make sure there’s a right to privacy.”
Anti-abortion advocates disagreed pointing to Biden’s low approval ratings and being at the economic helm during a 40-year highs with inflation and an all-time spike in gasoline prices in June.
“Kotek and Biden are one and the same,” said Oregon Right to Life Executive Director Lois Anderson. “Their extreme policies have led to chaos and decline in Oregon and the rest of the country. That extremism extends to their radical commitment to abortion until birth without limitation, that does not reflect what most Oregonians think.”
Recent polls by Emerson College and Monmouth University give Biden a 39% approval rating nationally.
According to the Emerson poll, the economy is the top issue cited by voter (44%) followed by abortion (12%) and “threats to democracy” (11%).
Spencer Kimbell, director of polling for Emerson, said the poll released Oct. 21 shows 66% of voters believe the U.S. is headed in the wrong direction and 63% of those surveyed have cut back on food purchases this past month.
“Of the 63% who have cut back on food or groceries this month, 60% disapprove of the job Biden is doing as president, 52% plan to vote for the Republican congressional candidate in the midterm election,” Kimbell said.
That can have spillover into state races in Oregon and other states.
Nike and Phil Knight
But the Oregon race does have some anomalies that are giving Drazan an actual shot at winning, according political prognosticators such as Real Clear Politics and the Cook Political Report.
Current Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat who is term limited after taking office in 2015, has the lowest approval ratings among U.S. governors, according to various polls.
Brown’s unpopularity is not helping Kotek who is linked to some of the same frustrations over big increases in homelessness and crime, stumbling school test scores and lowered graduation standards after education-related tax increases and drug legalization and decriminalization efforts critics say have gone too far.
One of those critics carries a big wallet and big megaphone — billionaire Nike founder Phil Knight, the state’s wealthiest person and its most prominent business executive and philanthropist.
Nike has long championed progressive causes especially related to race. The Oregon-based company’s political action committee — donated $75,000 to Kotek on Oct. 20.
That comes after Knight has put significant financial chips behind both Johnson and Drazen in an overt effort to stop a Democratic win.
He’s donated $3.75 million in Johnson, $1 million to Drazan and $2 million to Bring Balance to Salem, a GOP political action committee focused on state races, according to state campaign finance records.
Nike did not respond to a request for comment. Knight told The New York Times earlier this month that he is putting his largess and reputation against Kotek because Oregon’s progressive policies on drug legalization have run amok.
“One of the political cartoons after our legislative session had a person snorting cocaine out of a mountain of white,” Knight told the Times jabbing at Oregon’s expansive drug legalization and decriminalization pushes and aggressive sustainability efforts. “It said, ‘Which of these is illegal in Oregon?’ And the answer was the plastic straw.”
That has put the 84-year-old sports icon and big benefactor to the state’s universities in the middle of the partisan campaign and the abortion fight even with Nike voicing support for abortion rights and being among the major corporations announcing they would pay for employees travel and medical costs for abortions in a post-Roe landscape.
“Extreme Oregon Republicans and Phil Knight have made it their mission to ban abortion in Oregon, and they’re spending millions to try to make it happen. High-dollar donations from the ultra rich and corporate interests shouldn’t determine what rights Oregonians have,” said Planned Parenthood’s Do, in a statement.
That is a flip the script moment for Knight and Nike which usually faces more criticism from the political right over its social activism as well as its manufacturing footprints in China and offshore labor practices.
Nashif said Knight is “very well respected Oregonian” pointing to his philanthropy to the University of Oregon and Oregon State University.
“He’s no wild-eyed conservative,” he said.
The GOP pollster contends the same holds true for Drazan who has run a well-funded, less combative campaign focused on law and order and addressing homelessness.
Nashif said that has helped her avoid the Trump comparisons to swing voters, hoisted by Democrats in the Arizona and Florida governors races.
“She doesn’t look like Trump. She doesn’t act like Trump. You can’t do the Trump thing in Oregon,” he said.
Casting Drazan into Trump’s MAGA camp and biting into Johnson’s siphoning off of Democratic votes will be homestretch priorities for Kotek and the state’s progressive political establishment avoid a startling upset.