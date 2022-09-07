LAKEVIEW — In September of 2020, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District, Klamath Falls Field Office, began a wild horse gather on private property within and adjacent to the Pokegama Herd Management Area (HMA), located about 30 miles southwest of Klamath Falls.
The BLM plans to resume this gather beginning mid-September 2022. The action is at the request of a private landowner to remove horses from private property within and adjacent to the HMA. The Pokegama HMA encompasses more than 80,885 acres of public and private lands.
The BLM plans to gather wild horses from private property only. No horses will be gathered from lands managed by the BLM within the HMA. The BLM will conduct gather operations utilizing temporary bait traps consisting of a series of corral panels stocked with water and hay; no helicopters will be used.
The appropriate management level (AML) for the Pokegama HMA is 30 to 50 horses. Based on the most recent survey, the current estimate is there might be as many as 230 horses within the area; however, the HMA is forested, making it difficult to count. The BLM’s priority is to conduct safe, efficient and successful wild horse and burro gather operations while ensuring humane care and treatment of all animals gathered. The BLM and its contractors will use the best available science and handling practices for wild horses while meeting overall gather goals and objectives following the Comprehensive Animal Welfare Policy.
Due to the nature of the bait and water trap method, wild horses are reluctant to approach the trap site when there is too much activity; therefore, only essential gather operations personnel will be allowed at the trap site during operations. Due to private land restrictions, there will be no public viewing opportunities during gather operations or at the holding facilities.
All horses identified for removal will be transported to the BLM’s Wild Horse Corrals in Hines, Ore. They will be checked by a veterinarian and readied for the BLM’s wild horse and burro Adoption and Sale Program. For information on how to adopt or purchase a wild horse or burro, go to www.blm.gov/whb.
For technical information, contact Wild Horse and Burro Specialist Blair Street at 541-947-6184 or bstreet@blm.gov.