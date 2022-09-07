LAKEVIEW — In September of 2020, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) Lakeview District, Klamath Falls Field Office, began a wild horse gather on private property within and adjacent to the Pokegama Herd Management Area (HMA), located about 30 miles southwest of Klamath Falls.

The BLM plans to resume this gather beginning mid-September 2022. The action is at the request of a private landowner to remove horses from private property within and adjacent to the HMA. The Pokegama HMA encompasses more than 80,885 acres of public and private lands.

