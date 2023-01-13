If you are an outdoor enthusiast looking for some adventure this summer, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) might have just what you are looking for.
The BLM Klamath Falls Field Office is looking for volunteer campground hosts for the Gerber Recreation Area.
“This location is right by the water and is a great opportunity for an adventuresome person or couple with an RV,” said Assistant Field Manager Mike Limb. “We are looking for someone who would enjoy working with the public and maintaining the campground.”
The campground host makes visitor contacts and helps with minor maintenance such as painting, cleaning restrooms, cutting weeds and restocking permits and fee envelopes.
The BLM is seeking volunteers to live on-site from mid-May through mid-October. The BLM will provide the selected hosts an RV camping spot, propane and sewer. The camp host chosen also will receive a small stipend to help cover incidental expenses.
Gerber is set on a vast plateau in the high desert about one hour’s drive east of Klamath Falls. Mountain ridges and scattered Ponderosa Pine forests add variety and texture to the area. Gerber offers opportunities for camping, fishing, hiking, horseback riding and mountain biking, along with access to 100,000 acres of backcountry suitable for exploring, hunting, wildlife viewing and scenic OHV driving. Developed campsites are available at Gerber North and South Campgrounds. The area also offers primitive campsites, a horse camp and a day-use area as well as two boat ramps.
For additional information about this site and to apply, go to tinyurl.com/HN-Camp-Host, or contact Limb at 541-885-4144. A federal background check is required for all new BLM campground hosts.