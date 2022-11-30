Gold Mine

The Nevada-based company Paramount Gold has proposed a gold mine at Grassy Mountain south of Vale, Ore.

 Paramount Gold/Courtesy of Oregon DOGAMI

The Nevada company pitching a gold mine in Eastern Oregon is set to begin a critical environmental review process.

Paramount Gold announced Tuesday that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has deemed the company’s operations plan for the proposed Grassy Mountain mine complete. That means Paramount can soon begin preparing an environmental impact statement, which will open the mining proposal to regulatory and public scrutiny under the National Environmental Policy Act.


