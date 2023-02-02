LAKEVIEW — The Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District, in conjunction with the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, is preparing to conduct a prescribed burn at Warner Wetlands, approximately five miles northeast of Plush. Depending on weather and fuel moisture conditions, the prescribed burn could begin Monday, Feb. 6. Approximately 274 acres of BLM land will be treated to improve waterfowl habitat.
The prescribed burn’s primary objective is to remove decadent fuels and thick stands of cattails surrounding the wetlands. Fire is an effective method to remove cattails and dead fuels and improve habitat. Select areas within the wetlands are burned at five- to 10-year intervals to improve habitat for the 150+ species of birds that use the area.
Smoke from the prescribed burn will be visible throughout the day of the burn, mostly during the warmest part of the day. With cooler temperatures in the evening, smoke might linger and accumulate in low lying areas. The BLM requests that the public avoid congregating on or near roadways, which can obstruct fire equipment and emergency vehicles supporting prescribed fire operations.
Formed thousands of years ago when gigantic faults in the earth’s crust shifted, today’s Warner Wetlands is a 40-mile chain of lakes separated by a unique series of bow-shaped dunes. Each spring and fall, thousands of birds visit the wetlands during their annual migrations.
For additional information, contact Prescribed Fire Specialist Matt Haskins at 541-947-6117 or mhaskins@blm.gov.