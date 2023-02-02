Rx Fire Warner Wetlands 2020

Bureau of Land Management workers conduct a prescribed burn of the Warner Wetlands in 2020.

 Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District

LAKEVIEW — The Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District, in conjunction with the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, is preparing to conduct a prescribed burn at Warner Wetlands, approximately five miles northeast of Plush. Depending on weather and fuel moisture conditions, the prescribed burn could begin Monday, Feb. 6. Approximately 274 acres of BLM land will be treated to improve waterfowl habitat.

The prescribed burn’s primary objective is to remove decadent fuels and thick stands of cattails surrounding the wetlands. Fire is an effective method to remove cattails and dead fuels and improve habitat. Select areas within the wetlands are burned at five- to 10-year intervals to improve habitat for the 150+ species of birds that use the area.

