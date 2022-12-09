The Bureau of Land Management’s Lakeview District has hired three new employees, Caroline Gish, Liza Hamilton and Caitlin Emery.
“We are pleased to have such highly qualified and dedicated staff join our team,” said Lakeview District Manager Todd Forbes.
Gish started in November as a planning and environmental specialist for the Klamath Falls Field Office helping to oversee the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) process. She graduated from Michigan State University in 2018. Throughout the past four years, Gish has been working as an intern or seasonally for different government agencies. She said she is excited to officially start her career with the BLM in Klamath Falls.
Hamilton has worked for the BLM Lakeview District since 2019 but was promoted to the administrative officer in November. She comes from a Forest Service family who spent time in Ranger Districts in Northern Oregon until 1980 when they moved to Klamath Falls. She received her accounting and industrial systems specialization degree from Oregon Institute of Technology in 1988 where she was a member of the Oregon Tech women’s basketball team. She began her federal career on a 20-person fire crew on the Lowell Ranger District. Hamilton said she looks forward to continuing her service to the BLM and the local community.
Emery grew up in Oklahoma. Before starting her federal career, she served in the U.S. Air Force. After leaving the military, Emery wanted to continue serving but in a different way. She became the program support assistant for the Veterans Affairs in the Salt Lake City Regional Office before moving to Lakeview and joining the BLM Lakeview District as the management and program analyst.