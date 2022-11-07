With Veterans Day coming up Friday, Nov. 11, the Bureau of Land Management Lakeview District has recognized the military veterans that serve it.
“Let us never forget the brave men and women who have allowed us to be free,” said Todd Forbes, Lakeview District manager. “Please take the time to express gratitude to those who have provided that freedom to us.”
The following veterans serve the district:
• Caitlin Emery started as the district’s procurement coordinator Oct. 24 after serving seven years in the U.S. Air Force.
• Alfred “Rusty” McNair has been an engine captain for three years and served 10 years in the U.S. Army.
• Sybil Clark, after serving 11 years in the U.S. Air Force, became the administrative support assistant for the Lakeview Field Office in 2017.
• Jason Stork has worked for the BLM for six years and served nine years in the U.S Navy.
• Craig Heinrich served six years in the U.S. Air Force and is now the district's natural resource specialist in Klamath Falls.
• Peter Hall served five years in the U.S. Navy before becoming a forester with the BLM.
The Lakeview Veteran Hotshots had 16 veterans on the crew this summer.
• U.S. Marines Corps: Milton Truong, Patrick Radowick, Brock Wells-Marquez, Chance Ison, Daniel Veatch, Dillon Gillis, Damien Marichal and Joe Townsend.
• U.S. Army: Ben Pattyson, Andrew Walkup, Sam French, Azariah Wojtezcko, Richard Rios and Marquis Idrogo.
• U.S. Air Force: David Nickols and Kyle Wyatt.
Nationally, one-in-five BLM employees are veterans.