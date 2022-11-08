LAKEVIEW — The Bureau of Land Management, Lakeview District, in conjunction with the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, is preparing to conduct fall and winter prescribed burning.

All prescribed burning is highly dependent on favorable temperature, moisture and wind conditions. Therefore, each of these prescribed burns will only be implemented if the conditions are right to safely meet the objectives of the burn while minimizing smoke impacts on nearby communities. All prescribed burn areas will be patrolled during and following ignitions. Prescribed burns are completed in cooperation with the Oregon Department of Forestry smoke management plan.


