LAKEVIEW — The Bureau of Land Management, Lakeview District, in conjunction with the South Central Oregon Fire Management Partnership, is preparing to conduct fall and winter prescribed burning.
All prescribed burning is highly dependent on favorable temperature, moisture and wind conditions. Therefore, each of these prescribed burns will only be implemented if the conditions are right to safely meet the objectives of the burn while minimizing smoke impacts on nearby communities. All prescribed burn areas will be patrolled during and following ignitions. Prescribed burns are completed in cooperation with the Oregon Department of Forestry smoke management plan.
Burns are planned in the following areas:
Lakeview Field Office
• Loveless Creek RX — Conifer Hand pile burn. Crooked Creek Valley along Highway 395, 10 miles north of Lakeview. Total 443 acres. Legal locations are T 37S R 21E S 7, 8, 17, 18, 19, and 20.
• North Warners RX — Juniper Hand pile prescribed burn along the Plush Cutoff Rd between Lakeview and Plush. Total of 1,800 acres. Legal locations are T 36S R 24E S 24; T 37S R 23E S 2, and 14; T37SR 24E S 8; T38S R23E S 1, 2, 3, 9, 10, 11, 15, 16, 21, 22, 31, 32, 33, 34, and 35; T38S R24E S 6 and 7; and T39S R23E S 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9, and 10.
• Warner Wetlands RX — Meadow broadcast burn. Along Hart Mountain Road north of Plush just north of Hart Lake. 275 acres. Legal locations are T 36S R 24E S 1, 12, and 13; T 36S R 25E S 6, 7, 8, and 18; T35S R 24E S 23, 24, 25, 26, and 36; and T 35S R 25E S 30 and 31.
Klamath Falls Field Office
• Westside RX — Timber Sale Landing Piles. Hamaker Mountain. Locations are 5 to 25miles. West/southwest of Keno. Total 200 acres. Legal locations are T 40N R 7E S 17, 21, and 29.
• Eastside RX — Machine Piles. Alkali Springs area in the Gerber Block 20 miles southeast of Bonanza. Total 50 acres. Legal locations are T 41N R 14E S 10, 11, and 12.
• WUI RX — Hand Piles and machine piles. Locations are 5 to 25 miles Southeast of Klamath Falls. Total 200 acres. Legal locations are Bryant Mountain T 40N R 12E S 21 and Stukel Mountain T 40N R 10ES 3, 4, and 14.