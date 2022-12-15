Fire Truck

Members of the Fort Bidwell Volunteer Fire Department and BLM fire program staff members look on as Fort Bidwell Fire Chief Mark Royer backs the former BLM fire engine into the engine bay at the community fire station.

 Bureau of Land Management, Northern California District

CEDARVILLE, Calif. — The Bureau of Land Management has transferred ownership of a wildland fire engine to the Fort Bidwell Volunteer Fire Department, a small Modoc County department that stands ready to assist the BLM and other agencies with wildfire response in remote northeast California, just south of the Oregon border.

“We really appreciate this fire engine,” Fort Bidwell Fire Chief Mark Royer said. “This donation will greatly improve our service to the community since it will be Fort Bidwell’s primary initial attack fire engine.”


