Logging Rule

Logged areas are shown March 5, 2021, in Breitenbush. The area was destroyed by the Beachie Creek and Lionshead fires in 2020.

 Kristyna Wentz-Graff / OPB

The Bureau of Land Management has agreed to reverse a rule put in place during the Donald Trump presidency that allowed the agency to log large areas of forests after a wildfire without first doing an environmental review.

The 2020 rules increased the maximum area for “categorical exclusions” from 250 to 3,000 acres.


