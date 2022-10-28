Haddock Evidence

Several weapons and body armor were among the evidence seized Thursday, Oct. 20 when the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain and arrested Kenneth James Haddock, 53.

 Klamath Falls Police Department

A man that has been on the run for several years was arrested earlier this month.

In a press release from Thursday, Oct. 27, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team announced the Thursday, Oct. 20 arrest of Kenneth James Haddock, 53.


