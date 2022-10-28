Several weapons and body armor were among the evidence seized Thursday, Oct. 20 when the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team served a search warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain and arrested Kenneth James Haddock, 53.
A man that has been on the run for several years was arrested earlier this month.
In a press release from Thursday, Oct. 27, the Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team announced the Thursday, Oct. 20 arrest of Kenneth James Haddock, 53.
Haddock was arrested after BINET served a warrant on Sparrow Hawk Lane on Bly Mountain.
According the press release, Haddock “was arrested on 17 felony warrants for crimes in Klamath County including Manufacture and Delivery of Methamphetamine, Manufacture of Marijuana, Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Failing to Register as a Sex Offender.”
Additional charges for Haddock — multiple counts of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Attempted Delivery of Methamphetamine, and Felon in possession of Body Armor from evidence seized during the Oct. 20 arrest — have been sent to the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office, the press release states.
According to the press release, “BINET had previously served a search warrant on Haddock’s residence in Klamath Falls in August of 2020, where approximately a pound of methamphetamine was seized along with numerous firearms.”
Haddock is now lodged in the Klamath County Jail.
The search warrant was served with help from the Klamath Falls Police Department and the Oregon State Police Southwest Region Drug Enforcement Team.