Healthy foods, like olive oil, are a luxury for Char Reavis. But that was among the first things the Lane County resident bought when she got her federal stimulus check in 2020.

“You know, that was incredible,” said the 60-year-old Reavis, who survives off of monthly social security disability payments and SNAP benefits. “I just couldn’t get fresh and healthy foods on my income. But when I had the stimulus I could buy that way and still pay all my bills.”

