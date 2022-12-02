Bill Garrard, long-time radio personality, former Klamath County commissioner, Oregon State representative and veteran of the U.S. Air Force, died earlier this week.
Garrard, 82, was born May 10, 1942, in Rochester, N.Y. In the 1960s, he became a well-known Klamath Basin radio personality as an announcer, sales manager and then station manager.
Garrard's 40 years as a broadcaster began when he was just 21. His "golden voice" brought more than 2,000 local baseball, football and basketball games into the cars, homes and hearts of his community.
During an interview with the Herald & News in 2018, Garrard returned to Klamath Union High School to walk the halls and reminisce prior to his retirement.
Reporter Cooper Roberts wrote: "Garrard spent so much time in the athletics portion of the school, he decided to leave his memories of the gym area intact with the older building. 'I have so many happy moments in that room. I think we’ll leave them alone,' Garrard said."
Garrard served four years in the U.S. Air Force, from 1958 to 1962.
He ended his broadcast career in 1996 when he sold the three radio stations he owned and operated. Later that year, Garrard began his political career when he was elected to the first of two consecutive terms as a Klamath County commissioner, which made him the first Klamath County commissioner to be re-elected in 105 years.
Garrard went on to be elected to three consecutive terms as a state representative in the Oregon Legislature representing District 56, which includes the Klamath Basin, from 2000 to 2012. He chaired the House Land Use Committee for two sessions and served on the budget writing Joint Ways and Means Committee. During his political career, Garrard never lost an election and while running for his second term received both Republican and Democrat nominations.
As a state legislator Garrard carried 61 bills to the floor of the House and all 61 bills passed. In his second term he was named assistant majority leader and chaired the Environment and Land Use Committee and in his third term he was the chair of the Land use Committee, Judiciary Committee, Legislative Council Committee and the Environment Committee.
In announcing his decision to not seek re-election, Garrard said in a statement, “It has been my honor to represent the citizens of the Klamath Basin in the House of Representatives. ... Our region has overcome many challenges and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished. I’m very fortunate to have enjoyed a long legislative career, and it’s simply time for me to step aside and allow a new leader to represent us in Salem.”
Garrard was known for writing and seeing through bills that directly impacted the Klamath Basin, including successfully securing resources to expand the Oregon Institute of Technology, supporting and defending Klamath Basin farmers and “their rights to access water to grow their crops, support their families and sustain the local economy.
“Rep. Bill Garrard has always been a strong advocate for the Klamath Basin, and has always served as a strong voice for rural Oregon,” House Co-Speaker Bruce Hanna, R-Roseburg, said following Garrard’s decision to retire. “He’s a valued friend and mentor, not just to me, but to many Republican and Democratic legislators. The Oregon House will miss his institutional experience and his deep knowledge of natural resources issues. Rep. Garrard is a true statesman, and we wish Bill and his family all the best in his retirement.”
Throughout his work in state government, Garrard said he strove to be a statesman, not a politician, explaining, “It's someone who puts politics aside and leads.”