Biden Student Loan Debt

President Joe Biden jogs to the other side of the stage to talk with Delaware State University students after delivering a speech about student loan debt relief at the university Friday, Oct. 21 in Dover, Del.

 Evan Vucci/The Associated Press

WASHINGTON — A federal appeals court Friday, Oct. 21 temporarily blocked the Biden administration from carrying out its student loan forgiveness plan, until the court makes a determination on a request for an injunction brought by six Republican-led states, according to multiple media reports.

The 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals is giving the Biden administration until Monday to respond, and those six states — Nebraska, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Kansas and South Carolina — will have until Tuesday to respond. The court said the order prohibited the administration from “discharging any student loan debt,” according to a copy of the document posted by the New York Times.

