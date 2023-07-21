Tribes - climate

A row of Native American representatives present their tribal flags at the 2022 White House Tribal Nations Summit with President Biden.

 Courtesy of the U.S. Department of the Interior

Native American tribes — including those in the Pacific Northwest — that are contending with the impacts of climate change can soon apply for $120 million in federal aid.

The Biden administration says it’s the largest annual funding through its Tribal Climate Resilience Program.

