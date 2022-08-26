Betsy Johnson

Former state senator Betsy Johnson received notice Thursday she’d qualified to appear as a nonaffiliated candidate on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

 Ron Cooper/Oregon Capital Chronicle

Longtime Oregon lawmaker Betsy Johnson has qualified to appear on the November ballot as a nonaffiliated candidate for governor.

On Thursday afternoon, the Oregon Elections Division notified Johnson that enough signatures on her nominating petitions had been verified to qualify her as a candidate, and that her name would be printed on the Nov. 8 general election ballot.

