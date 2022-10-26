Sanders

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., shown here endorsing Pennsylvania state Rep. Summer Lee on May 12, will be in Oregon on Thursday, Oct. 27 to show support for two of the state's Democratic candidates: Tina Kotek for governor and Val Hoyle for Congress.

 Rebecca Droke/The Associated Press

After a show of support from President Joe Biden earlier this month, Democratic candidate for governor Tina Kotek will receive another nationally-recognized guest in Oregon: Sen. Bernie Sanders.

Sanders is coming to Oregon this week as part of a national tour to support Democratic nominees ahead of the Nov. 8 election. He’ll visit Eugene and Portland on Thursday for rallies alongside Kotek and the Democratic candidate for Oregon’s 4th U.S. House District, Val Hoyle.

