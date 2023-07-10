Left to right: Miss Klamath County Teen Princess Tristan Helms, Miss Klamath County Teen Ashten Helms, Miss Klamath County Shelby Johnson and Miss City of Sunshine Makina Start pose at the annual Benefit for the Basin on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Gage Bordelon and Tranton Brophey demonstrate Mazama High’s robotics program during the annual Benefit for the Basin on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Bordelon said the event presented a “good chance to show people what robotics is about.”
Phil Harmon, left, in a gray 1955 Chevy, and Jacob Goodlett in a black 1940 Chevy, both of Medford, prepare to compete in a drag race during the annual Benefit for the Basin on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Vintage cars pack the events center Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds during the annual Benefit for the Basin.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Benefit for the Basin board president Joe Reister.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
A 1955 Chevy BelAir, owned by Jerrod Smith of Klamath Falls, was a ribbon winner at the Benefit for the Basin on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Mili Ramirez, a student at Brixner Jr. High, swings a sledgehammer at the Car Smash activity Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the annual Benefit for the Basin at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Vendor Shayla Brown is shown at her “Old School Country Store” boutique atn the annual Benefit for the Basin, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Frank Platt of Redmond received a ribbon for his 1939 Chevy Master Deluxe on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the annual Benefit for the Basin at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Dooley Willis of Powell Butte received a ribbon for his 1965 Ford F100 at the annual Benefit for the Basin, Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Frank Fisk of Lovelock, Nev., earned a ribbon for his 1969 Dodge Dart GT at the annual Benefit for the Basin on Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Car-show trophies await the winners Saturday, July 8, 2023, at the Benefit for the Basin at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
Karen Caverly-Molineaux/For the Herald & News
Funny cars get ready to compete Saturday, July 8, 2023, during the annual Benefit for the Basin at the Klamath County Fairgrounds.
The 10th annual Benefit for the Basin took place this past weekend at the Klamath County Fairgrounds. Event-goers of all ages had a variety of activities to enjoy, and smiles on faces were a common sight.
When asked what challenges were faced this year, Board President Joe Reister said, “there were really none. Klamath County is the most generous county and we succeed because of them.”