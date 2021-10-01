After almost 14 months of investigation, "fresh eyes" into the alleged killing of a Bend couple led authorities to make two arrests Friday morning.
Kenneth Atkinson, 54, and Nathan Shane Detroit II, 31, his nephew, were arrested by Bend Police, District Attorney John Hummel and Bend Police Chief Mike Krantz told reporters at a press conference Friday. Kenneth Atkinson and Detroit are suspected of killing Ray Atkinson Jr. and his fiancee Natasha Newby, who authorities found in the bloodstained basement of their home on Aug. 15, 2020.
Both officials noted the scope and scale of the investigation, which included more than 50 search warrants and 500 pieces of evidence, according to Krantz.
But the turning point came about three months ago, when Hummel assigned a new team to continue the investigation, he said.
"Here's a smart thing to do sometimes on cases, sometimes, when you're getting a little high-centered: You bring in new eyes. Because you look at the same evidence every day, you sometimes miss something. So we brought in new eyes on it," Hummel said.
The new team saw a key piece of evidence, Hummel said, though he declined to describe the evidence.
Holding back tears as he expressed his condolences, Hummel also noted Racheil Hoffman, Newby's sister, had pushed police and prosecutors to continue the investigation since it began.
Jeremy Hoffman, Racheil's husband, stood in the back of the press conference and listened as Hummel and Krantz took questions from reporters.
Hoffman told The Bulletin how challenging the past year has been for his family, which had pointed to Kenneth Atkinson as a likely suspect since the outset. Worried that charges might not be filed, the family has avoided media attention to protect the investigation, Hoffman said.
"Mostly we want to make sure that justice has no chance of falling through the cracks," Hoffman told The Bulletin after the press conference.
Kenneth Atkinson and Detroit each face two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of first-degree conspiracy to commit murder.
According to Hummel, investigators long suspected two individuals were involved in the killings, but didn't have the evidence to prove Kenneth Atkinson recruited his nephew's help until now. Hummel declined to specify what evidence connected the two.
Prosecutors allege the two men had a "perceived financial motive" to kill, related to the estate of Ray Atkinson Sr., the father of Ray Atkinson Jr. and Kenneth Atkinson.
"This was a dispute over the inheritance of a will," Hummel said. "There was tension over the will, there was dispute, fighting over that."
Once Hummel's team had collected enough evidence to charge both men, he gave Krantz and his department this week the green light to coordinate their arrests. With the assistance of at least a dozen local, state and federal law enforcement agencies, both men had been under police surveillance throughout the investigation and were arrested by tactical teams without incident, Krantz said.
"There was no force, no incident and it was a cooperative arrest," Krantz told reporters.
The chief noted the killings came during his first week as Bend's top cop, and that the department's detectives had been working the case — and the four other homicide cases the department's taken on in the last year — since then.
"The police officers assigned to each of these investigations worked to honor the victims and their families by assuring they do everything in their power to discover every piece of evidence, interview every witness possible and uncover the truth so the killers can be held accountable for taking the most precious thing we all have: life," Krantz said.
Friday's announcement came just hours after Hummel announced a second-degree murder charge in the case against Ian Mackenzie Cranston, who is accused of killing Barry Washington Jr. in downtown Bend Sept. 19. Hummel noted the decision to charge Kenneth Atkinson and Detroit with first-degree murder was a matter of law, not a value judgment about the victim in either case. In Oregon, first-degree murder charges require special circumstances to apply, like multiple victims.
Kenneth Atkinson and Detroit are being held without bail in the Deschutes County jail and will first appear in court Oct. 4.