Bend police seek assistance in identifying suspect of Bend homicide after victim’s vehicle was discovered on the corner of Shasta Way and Division Street in Klamath Falls.
The homicide of a 28-year-old woman in Bend this week brought the investigation to Klamath Falls, where the victim’s vehicle was discovered Thursday, July 20.
The victim, Evelyn Jeanette Weaver, was found dead in her residence on the 200 block of Northwest Hill Street in Bend on July 18, according to a news release from Bend Police Department.
