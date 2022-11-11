When Cameron King, manager for King Farms, learned that Solid Ground Equine Assisted Services was facing financial challenges buying hay for its therapy horses, he and his family donated 25 tons of high-quality hay.
“We knew we could provide a large amount and help her reach her goal,” King said, referring to Shelley Trumbly, Solid Ground’s founder and executive director. “We’ve always been involved in agriculture, we’ve always had horses.”
King, a third-generation Klamath Basin hay grower-rancher, said the donation of hay, valued at about $10,000, was made because, “Solid Ground is a program that our family feels is important. Its people involved with people. It’s hands-on, people doing things and having connections with real people. It really benefits and impacts people who need help.”
Solid Ground, which was created in 2016 and is based in suburban Klamath Falls, has more than 200 children, youth, adult, seniors and veterans participating in its horse-related programs. Along with offering riding lessons, the organization provides a variety of offerings designed to help people who have experienced trauma, suffered loss, struggle with stress or depression along with people with disabilities.
The King family, which has operations on about 1,500 acres in Tulelake, Klamath Falls and Malin, run cattle but mostly focuses on growing hay for grain, stock and retail sales. Cameron’s mother, Robin, is King Farms owner-operator while he is the manager.
The family began supporting Solid Ground shortly after Trumbly launched the horse therapy organization. Cameron said Solid Ground’s program is something his grandfather, Frank King, and his father, David King, who both died earlier this year, believed in and supported. His sister and brother-in-law, Jason and Whitney Cantrell, also support the program and, along with financial donations, built Solid Ground’s horse facilities.
“They saw what a benefit the program is,” explained Cameron, noting Solid Ground’s services are free to military veterans. That’s significant because he’s a Marine veteran while his grandfather served in the Navy during World War II.
Trumbly said veterans program participants meets weekly at the barn to have lunch and “interact with the horses.” The veterans’ program was highlighted at Solid Ground’s annual fundraiser dinner earlier this year, where, she said, “We were able to share the impact the program has in our community, and in the lives of those we serve. We were also able to share the program needs, and one of the greatest needs is the provision of hay for the horses.” During the gathering, Trumbly explained the impacts of the ongoing drought and lack of water.
“On a good year we have adequate pasture to provide feed for the horses through the summer and fall months, only needing to feed hay in the winter and spring season,” Trumbly explained. “2022 was our third year in a row that we did not receive any water for irrigation, and the dry drought conditions eliminated most pasture land we had. This meant feeding the horses hay year around.
“Over the last three years hay prices went from $80 a ton to over $400 in some cases, with limited availability,” she elaborated of the financial impact. “This became one of our greatest expenses to our operation and our greatest needs as far as horse care. Our annual fundraiser focus was to try to earn the funds to purchase the hay we needed for the year.”
At the fundraising dinner, King Farms, one of the event sponsors, announced it would supply 25 tons of hay, a decision made at the gathering. Cameron delivered the massive truckload of hay in October.
“This was a huge financial burden lifted off the organization, and provision for our horses for the year,” Trumbly said of the donation. “As a non-profit, we rely solely on limited program revenue, fundraising and donations to continue operations, so when you get a large donation such as this, it allows you to run programs and focus on serving individuals without worrying about how to meet the needs of day-to-day expenses. There are no adequate words to describe the gratitude we have for the King Family and their generosity to this organization, and in our community.”
Trumbly also noted the Kings experienced recent challenges, including the death of Cameron’s father and grandfather, leaving Cameron to manage the farm operations.
“Even through their own loss, and drought struggles they generously and selflessly gave to others,” Trumbly said. “As a third-generation rancher myself I understand how that family loss and change impacts everything you do. Life changes, and seasons change but the generosity of people like this somehow make you see the good more than the struggles. It is an honor to know them.”
Thanks to King Farms, this winter Solid Ground’s stable of horses will have plenty of hay to eat.