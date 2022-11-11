When Cameron King, manager for King Farms, learned that Solid Ground Equine Assisted Services was facing financial challenges buying hay for its therapy horses, he and his family donated 25 tons of high-quality hay.

“We knew we could provide a large amount and help her reach her goal,” King said, referring to Shelley Trumbly, Solid Ground’s founder and executive director. “We’ve always been involved in agriculture, we’ve always had horses.”


Tags