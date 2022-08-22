Portland City Hall

Portland City Hall lost $1.4 million in a cyber breach.

 City of Portland

This spring, cybercriminals made off with $1.4 million in taxpayer money — the single biggest theft of funds in the city of Portland’s history.

According to an email exchange obtained by Oregon Public Broadcasting, the loss could have been easily avoided. The records show the city’s treasury flagged the $1.4 million wire transfer as potentially fraudulent before the money left Portland’s coffers.