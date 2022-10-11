Johnnie Ray

Elvis and Johnnie Ray

Seventy-one years ago, Oregon farm boy Johnnie Ray shook the music world when he encouraged fans to “let your hair down and go on and cry.”

In 1951, Ray’s breakthrough song “Cry” shot to the top of the Billboard record charts. Within weeks of its release, the song hit No. 1 for both pop and rhythm & blues sales. The record’s flip side, “the Little White Cloud that Cried,” reached No. 2 on the pop charts. Overnight, the relatively unknown young man from Oregon became a jukebox sensation and one of the first teen idols.