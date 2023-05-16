Watch For Bears

A black bear walks across a fallen tree in an Oregon forest, always sniffing for food with its keen sense of smell. State wildlife officials say spring is a popular time for bears to forage for food that humans leave behind in trash cans or even caked on a barbecue grill.

 Courtesy of U.S. Forest Service

Across Oregon, people are finding their garbage tipped over, bird feeders pulled down, and barbecue grills disassembled.

It’s time to beware of … bears.

