Basin Trans Service Mainline #1 bus stops along its route to pick up a rider Thursday, March 23.
Bus rides in the Basin will become a little less frequent in some neighborhoods in Klamath County starting next month.
A news release from Basin Transit Services (BTS) says that, as of Sunday, April 2, a few of the usual routes will be reduced.
The reduction is partially due to a shortage of available workers but largely stems from an exceptional increase in demand for BTS Basin Lift services.
Basin Lift is a program that offers door-to-door transportation for seniors and people with disabilities for $1.50 per ride.
BTS General Manager Adrian Mateos said in an interview with the Herald & News that initially, Basin Lift services were not marketed due to the expected workload increase.
“This month, we are postured to transport roughly 1,800 people,” Mateos said.
BTS also offers transportation services for veterans, Mateos said.
“The first month, we transported 49 vets,” Mateos said. “Now, we are transporting over 1,200 veterans a month.”
The news release says that BTS is responding to this increase by implementing a “temporary strategy to maintain the most critical transportation services.”
Mondays through Fridays, four of the regular BTS bus routes will be reduced: Stewart Lennox #3, Pelican City #5, Moyina Heights #4 and South Suburbs #6.
Starting April 2, these buses will be following their usual Saturday route schedule during the week.
Mateos said the decision as to which routes would be reduced was based on the lowest ridership.
The news release states that BTS will continue to be aggressive in its efforts to recruit additional drivers to reinstate the full schedule of routes.
