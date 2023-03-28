BTS-bus-photo.jpg

Basin Transit Services provides more than 42,000 rides between fixed-route and door-to-door services each year.

 Courtesy of Adrian Mateos, Basin Transit Services

For more than 40 years, residents of Klamath Basin have relied on Basin Transit Services to get them where they’re going.

But the wheels on the buses of American public transportation have come loose, and state and local agencies like BTS are feeling the impacts.

Tags