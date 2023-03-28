For more than 40 years, residents of Klamath Basin have relied on Basin Transit Services to get them where they’re going.
But the wheels on the buses of American public transportation have come loose, and state and local agencies like BTS are feeling the impacts.
This crisis arose from a nationwide transportation worker shortage. A study conducted by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA) found that 96% of transportation agencies in the country are suffering from workforce shortage, with 84% having reported damaging impacts to their ability to provide services.
Public transportation in the Basin is following suit. Similar trends reported by BTS showed a severe decrease in staffing and employee retention.
“Where we are at is not specific to BTS,” BTS General Manager Adrian Mateos said. “Full time staffing is at 80%, and the part-time workforce is at a marginal 40%.”
APTA’s study found that 66% percent of transit agencies reported increases in employee departures during the new-hire training, as well as 45% of departing employees leaving to pursue jobs in other lines of employment.
BTS reported losing 10% of its full-time staff in the past 30 days. Mateos said BTS is currently in need of three, full-time employees.
The general manager explained this shortage of drivers precipitated the upcoming reduction in fixed-route services as well as the suspension of the popular Shoppers Express route in January.
Starting Monday, April 3, BTS routes 3, 4, 5 and 6 will no longer be servicing their usual weekday schedules. Instead, these buses will be following their Saturday schedules each day of the week except Sundays.
“This plan was selected due to those routes having the lowest ridership and having the least impact to the community,” Mateos said.
BTS bus routes and schedules can be found at basintransit.com/routes-and-schedules.
Mateos said one of the factors of this low-employee retention at BTS stems from competitive wages.
“When compared against transit agencies of the same size and with the same service area, our transit operators are the second lowest paid in the state,” Mateos said.
BTS aims to change that statistic, however, by implementing an hourly rate increase of $2, with funding derived from the unfilled positions.
“This solution, in the long term, is not sustainable unless BTS is able to find additional funding,” Mateos said.
Ridership
Unlike most agencies, the staffing difficulties at BTS are not reflective of overall ridership.
“BTS is experiencing a steady increase in ridership,” Mateos said in reference to popular BTS programs that have grown in recent months.
In the midst of the pandemic, BTS introduced two additional transit services in the district: Basin Lift and Veterans On-the-Go.
Basin Lift is a door-to-door service reserved for persons with disabilities and seniors ages 65 and older with a set price of $1.50 per ride. As of February, the average ridership for Basin Lift is 1,800 rides per month.
Launched in November 2022, the Veterans On-the-Go program offers free fixed bus route and Basin Lift rides to all Klamath County veteran cardholders.
BTS recorded 49 rides provided to veterans in that first month. That number has grown exponentially with a total of more than 1,200 rides provided in February alone.
Mateos said the success of the program is partly due to the unique relationship between veterans and BTS.
“The person who was managing this program was a former F-16 pilot at Kingsley Field,” Mateos said, “and he was also a bus driver.”
Due to the success of the BTS veterans program, Mateos said the agency has become “somewhat of a benchmark” for other agencies in the state to refer to when adopting their own similar programs.
These triumphant numbers are a double-edged sword for BTS because without a full staff and proper funding, the agency cannot sustain its current operations much longer.
“We are victims of our own success,” Mateos said.
Funding
When BTS first hit the roads in 1980, services were provided by only four buses operating within city limits.
The following year, voters approved a ballot measure which formed the BTS Transportation District and established a serial tax levy of 38 cents for every $1,000 of assessed property value.
Eleven years later, voters within the district approved increasing that rate to 59 cents and voted to make it permanent. BTS lowered the rate shortly after, finding that the “financial need was lower than the taxes collected,” Mateos said.
The rate was reduced to 48 cents and has remained there for the past 25 years.
Though funding received from tax revenue and grant awards were sufficient during that time, the agency recognizes these provisions are running thin.
“By 2024, we’re going to start sweating, and by 2025, we’re not going to be able to sustain it,” Mateos said.
The agency’s fiscal projections are forecasting a $334,000 funding gap by 2024, which is expected to increase to over $576,000 by 2028.
“BTS anticipate replacing five buses over a five-year period beginning in 2026,” Mateos said.
With economic inflation as well as the competitive job markets in mind, the BTS board of directors approved a resolution last December to seek the community’s approval for an additional 29 cent tax levy for a period of five years.
Reports from BTS estimate the increase in district tax revenue would generate $829,370 each year.
“We are not advocating for or against the levy,” Mateos said. “What we are asking for is what will help us sustain the service that we have.”
Mateos said whether the levy does or does not pass, BTS will be able to establish a “vector to understand what the community needs.”
Community
BTS is an agency which takes its mission statement to heart, Mateos said.
“Our mission is to provide safe, efficient and accessible transportation, enhancing the livability of the community,” he added.
In addition to the low-cost services provided to veterans, seniors and peoples with disabilities, BTS also provides for local law enforcement.
“BTS made available its facilities to OSP K9 units for training,” Mateos said.
BTS also raised hundreds of dollars on behalf of Toys for Tots last year and even donated “surplus property” to the automotive program at Mazama High School.