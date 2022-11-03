Basin Transit Service (BTS) Transportation District announced its new Basin Connect service which provides the general public with free transportation between Klamath Falls and 11 towns and communities in the southern portion of Klamath County.
Transportation for riders is now available twice a week to and from Bly, Bonanza, Keno, Worden, Dairy, Midland, Falcon Heights, Running Y, Lake of the Woods, Merrill and Malin.
U.S. Air Force veteran Mary Booker was the first to ride the Basin Connect service to Klamath from her home in Bly. Booker called the new service “a dream come true for Bly residents” according to a BTS press release.
The press release also noted Booker’s appreciation of another service offered through BTS known as Basin Lift, which offers free transportation to seniors and peoples with disabilities. Booker was quoting saying that the program goes a long way for “improving the quality of life” of those in need.
Basin Lift is a “complementary paratransit service” for people who are 65 and older or who have a documented disability. It is a door-to-door service intended to alleviate the difficulties of utilizing the fixed bus routes.
To use the service, riders must submit an eligibility application to BTS.
George Gregory, general manager for Lake of the Woods Resort, expressed gratitude for these BTS services on behalf of his business and their guests.
“This additional access will provide the Klamath Basin Community an amazing opportunity,” Gregory said in the press release.
Another statement from Operations Manager Craig Johnston revealed that BTS and community leaders have been “actively discussing” the possibility of extending these services to the northern portion of the county as well.
Johnson also mentioned a possible future program which integrates Basin Connect with Basin Lift, following some of the preliminary results of research BTS has been conducting.
“Early research is revealing the need for a hybrid option between Basin Lift and Basin Connect,” Johnston said. “Options are being studied to develop a possible alternative.”
For those who wish to learn more about the available routes, times, days and rules, BTS offers free training on all of their available services. To schedule a session of “rider training,” call 541-883-2877 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., Mondays through Fridays.
For bus routes and schedules, closure dates and a list of “rider rules,” visit basintransit.com.