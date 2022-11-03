Basin Transit bus stop

Basin Transit Services offers free transportation between communities in the southern part of Klamath County. BTS also provides free door-to-door rides for seniors and peoples with disabilities.

 Molly O'Brien/Herald & News

Basin Transit Service (BTS) Transportation District announced its new Basin Connect service which provides the general public with free transportation between Klamath Falls and 11 towns and communities in the southern portion of Klamath County.

Transportation for riders is now available twice a week to and from Bly, Bonanza, Keno, Worden, Dairy, Midland, Falcon Heights, Running Y, Lake of the Woods, Merrill and Malin.


