Friday, Sept. 16
Live music: Robert Kerns, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Stage: "Crimes of the Heart," 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Linkville Playhouse
Saturday, Sept. 17
Games: Trivia hosted by Karyn the Cranium, 8 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Live music: Trisha Daniel, 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., Farmers Market
Aaron Miller, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Farmers Market
Stage: "Crimes of the Heart," 7:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Linkville Playhouse
Sunday, Sept. 18
Live music: Bonnie Hay, 6 p.m., Mia & Pia's Pizzeria & Brewhouse
Monday, Sept. 19
Live music: Bonnie Hay, 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., Baldwin Hotel Museum
Tuesday, Sept. 20
Wednesday, Sept. 21
Live music: Live & Local @ Lunch featuring Trisha Daniel with Jim Gillam, noon to 1:30 p.m., Sugarman's Corner
Thursday, Sept. 22
Live music: Chris Garrett, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., American Legion
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.