Kendall Wilson at Baldwin Hotel Museum 2023

Baldwin Hotel Museum volunteer Kendall Wilson arranges shoes to be used in a temporary display. The Baldwin’s regular season ends Saturday, Sept. 2.

 Klamath County Museum photo

The Baldwin Hotel Museum will wrap up its summer season this Saturday. The new display in the hotel lobby features vintage ladies’ shoes from the museum’s collection.

“Shoes through the Century” is an exhibit that features ladies’ shoes and accessories that are normally kept in storage.

