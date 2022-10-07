Sam Now

From left, Heather Hawksford, Reed Harkness, Jason Reid and Emily Kruger accept the award for best documentary feature at the Zurich Film Festival on Oct. 1, 2022.

 Courtesy of Reed Harkness

For more than 20 years, Oregon filmmaker Reed Harkness captured his younger half-brother Sam on Super 8 film — classic home movie style.

“It’s a very long-term documentary where I follow my younger brother, Sam, growing up from age 11 to 36. I started this in 1997,” Harkness says.

Tags