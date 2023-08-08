Wednesday, Aug. 9

Klamath Project Drought Response Agency (KPDRA) will meet virtually and in-person at 11 a.m. at Klamath Water Users Association (KWUA), 2312 S. Sixth St. To attend virtually via Zoom, visit us06web.zoom.us/j/81223998793?pwd=RzBTeWlPWjBtQUNOQUZBVkwzOGhPdz09 or search meeting ID: 812 2399 8793. Passcode: 897281.

Tags