Oregon’s unemployment insurance system experienced a litany of problems during the pandemic, a new audit from the Oregon Secretary of State has found, delaying crucial payments to thousands of workers who lost jobs.

“The goal of a safety net is for it to be there when you need it,” Secretary of State Shemia Fagan said in a press release accompanying the report. “This audit helps explain why Oregon’s unemployment insurance program failed when it was needed most and identifies actionable steps (the Oregon Employment Department) can take to make sure help is available the next time Oregonians need it.”

Tags