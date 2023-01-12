Oregon’s broadband office doesn’t have the staff or plans it needs to take advantage of up to $1 billion in federal money to expand internet access, according to an audit released Wednesday.

The report from the Audits Division of the Secretary of State’s Office found that the state has work to do to effectively allocate money and help Oregonians get online. The state stands to receive between $400 million and $1 billion in federal funds for broadband under the $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure law passed in 2021.

Tags