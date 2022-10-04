The defense attorney who represented congressional candidate Mike Erickson in his 2016 drunken driving case said Monday, Oct. 3 that her “mistake” resulted in court documents that incorrectly indicated he would avoid felony drug charges by pleading guilty.

As reported by the Capital Chronicle last week, Erickson was arrested in 2016 with a blood alcohol content of 0.12% after an Oregon State Police officer saw him stumble from a bar into his pickup truck, swerve, run a stop sign and turn without signaling. Officers found a 5 milligram oxycodone pill in his wallet while booking him, and he said he was holding it for his wife.

Tags