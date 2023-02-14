WASHINGTON — Attorneys general from 21 Democratic-leaning states are calling on a Texas judge to keep the abortion pill on the market, rejecting claims anti-abortion medical groups made in a lawsuit that’s centered on the medication’s approval more than two decades ago.

The latest brief in the case, Alliance for Hippocratic Medicine v. U.S. Food and Drug Administration, will likely bring even more attention to a lawsuit that could have sweeping, nationwide effects for medication abortion.