The manhunt for the suspect in a Grants Pass attempted murder, kidnapping and assault case is over, but questions remain.
On Tuesday, Jan. 31, Benjamin Obadiah Foster, 36, shot himself in the head while holed up in the crawl space under a house in Grants Pass.
“Foster took his own life with a single gunshot to the head with a .45 caliber weapon,” Grants Pass Police Chief Warren Hensman said during a press conference Wednesday, Feb. 1. “That’s when we went into recovery mood. We were confident he was deceased under the house. When we actually were able to physically and safely approach this man who still had a weapon in his hand, we noticed he was still breathing so then we had to go into a different strategy so we could extract him and get him to a medical facility.”
Hensman said law enforcement officials had to cut the floorboards of the house in order to remove Foster from the crawl space.
Foster was pronounced dead at the medical facility one or two hours after he was brought in.
The “horrific chain of events,” as Hensman described the past week, began Tuesday, Jan. 24 when a woman was discovered bound, beaten near to death and unconscious in a residence in the 2100 block of Shane Way in Grants Pass.
“It started with a very concerned friend who went to check on her friend,” Hensman said. “She went over to investigate and that’s how it began.”
Hensman said during the press conference that a friend of the victim had gone to the home to check on her. Foster was in the residence when the friend arrived, but he left the scene.
The victim had a “former domestic relationship” with Foster, Hensman said.
The timeline for how long Foster “tortured and brutally beat” the victim is still being developed, Hensman said.
The victim, whose name has not been released to protect her privacy, remains in critical but stable condition.
In the course of the manhunt for Foster, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office — while going door to door looking for Foster — came across the scene of a double homicide in Sunny Valley.
Richard Lee Barron Jr., born in 1949, and Donald Owen Griffith, born in 1958, were found dead Tuesday.
Josephine County Sheriff Dave Daniel said no connection has been discovered between Foster and the two murder victims, who lived together on the property.
“We believe their deaths occurred sometime after 3:30 p.m. on Jan. 30 and before 7:10 a.m. on Jan. 31,” Daniel said.
Due to limited resources, the homicide investigation was turned over to the Oregon State Police. OSP Capt. Kyle Kennedy said the crime scene included missing items from the home as well as the victims’ dog.
“I do want to stress that we have no outstanding suspects in relation to the deaths of Barron and Griffith,” Kennedy said. “We believe those deaths are related to Foster and we are confirming our suspicions. It will take some more time to process the scene.”
A local cab company called in a tip to the GPPD on Tuesday morning after driving Foster from Sunny Valley back to Grants Pass, Hensman said. He added that Foster returned to the house where the original crime occurred.
Foster was seen Tuesday morning walking a dog in Grants Pass.
GPPD Lt. Jeff Hattersley said the dog was recovered safely blocks away and taken to the animal shelter.
All residents within a half-mile of the scene were notified to shelter in place while SWAT teams and other agencies assembled outside the home.
“There was a lengthy standoff and failed communication; Foster did not want to communicate with police,” Hensman said. “We located him burrowed deep underneath the home. We knew he was armed and dangerous. We anticipated a gunfight but it didn’t happen.”
Tuesday’s standoff and eventual recovery of Foster followed a weeklong manhunt during which Foster was nearly apprehended Thursday, Jan. 26 in Sunny Valley.
Hensman said a tip lead law enforcement to Wolf Creek in Sunny Valley where Foster had connections.
“That turned into an all night search and standoff with multiple SWAT teams,” Hensman said. “It was a long evening. Foster slipped out and evaded us that night.”
As part of the events of the standoff in Sunny Valley, investigators arrested 68-year-old Tina Marie Jones of Wolf Creek for Hindering Prosecution.
“We are very comfortable with the charges on [Jones],” Hensman said.
While answering media questions during the press conference, Hensman had to respond several times that he did not know the answer.
“There’s going to be a lot of full stops without any explanations,” he said. “I would have liked to have some responses [from Foster] to our questions. We just don’t know.”