Holder Photo

Evidence including several semi-automatic handguns, dealer amounts of methamphetamine and U.S. currency were seized Thursday, Jan. 12 when the Klamath Falls Police Department arrested William Holder, 46, in the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls.

 Klamath Falls Police Department

A man accused of attempted murder was taken into custody this week.

On Thursday, Jan. 12, William Holder, 46, was arrested in the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls.

Tags