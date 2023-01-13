Evidence including several semi-automatic handguns, dealer amounts of methamphetamine and U.S. currency were seized Thursday, Jan. 12 when the Klamath Falls Police Department arrested William Holder, 46, in the 900 block of North Alameda Avenue in Klamath Falls.
A man accused of attempted murder was taken into custody this week.
According to a press release, the Klamath Falls Police Department Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT), the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT), and the Oregon State Police served a search warrant Thursday for Holder who was taken into custody without incident for multiple outstanding arrest warrants. Holder was wanted out of California for felony gun charges and was also lodged in the Klamath County Jail on an attempted murder warrant from a shooting which occurred previously in Klamath Falls.
Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) obtained the initial search warrant and after Holder was taken into custody, the release states, several semi-automatic handguns, dealer amounts of methamphetamine and U.S. currency were seized from the residence. Holder was lodged in the Klamath County jail on his felony warrants and with new charges of felon in possession of a firearm, tampering with evidence and unlawful possession of methamphetamine—commercial drug offense.
Holder’s bail was set at $630,000 due to his threat to the community.
BINET continues to work with numerous agencies and other drug enforcement teams to focus investigations on these high-level drug traffickers operating in the Klamath Falls area.
Anyone with information regarding the distribution of illegal firearms and dangerous drugs within Klamath County is encouraged to call the Klamath Falls Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 541-883-5334 or the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 541-850-5380.