Filbert Beaver

Filbert, aka Stumptown Fil, predicts six more weeks of winter weather on Thursday, Feb. 2 at the Oregon Zoo in Portland.

 photo courtesy of Michael Durham/Oregon Zoo

PORTLAND — Don’t put those mittens away just yet. Filbert the beaver — aka Stumptown Fil — has made his weather prediction at the Oregon Zoo: six more weeks of winter.

Though Feb. 2 is widely known as Groundhog Day, when it comes to furry forecasters, Filbert’s care staff (and social media fans) prefer their local beaver.

