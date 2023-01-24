Drug Trial

Vancouver resident Barbara Klausman and Dr. Aimee Pierce prepare for Klausman to get an infusion in November 2022. Klausman volunteered for the AHEAD study to learn more about her personal risk from Alzheimer's disease, which runs in her family.

 Amelia Templeton/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease have been in development for decades. But almost every clinical trial has ended in disappointment.

One theory is that we’re treating people too late and not long enough.

