Museum astronomy

Amateur astronomer Bobby Crabtree peers through telescope at a recent stargazing event presented by the Klamath County Museum.

 Courtesy photo

An astronomy event offered by the Klamath County Museum on Sunday, Sept. 17, will serve as a warm-up activity for next month’s annular eclipse that will be visible across Klamath County.

Sunday’s event will begin at 7:30 p.m. at the Klamath Falls YMCA, 1221 South Alameda.