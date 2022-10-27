Sporting a long, plaid coat and a winning smile, Keno Elementary student Kayleanna Beland said she was excited to spend her Wednesday evening shopping for some new school clothes. Accompanied by her two older siblings, Ashlynn Beland and Cayden Longo, the three musketeers meandered through the clothing sections of Fred Meyer store, joking and laughing. This is the family’s fifth year participating in Operation School Bell (OSB) — a program which provides financial aid in the purchasing of new clothing for the school year. Organized by the Klamath Basin Assistance League, a local branch of a larger national organization, OSB provides $125 to each child to spend at Fred Meyer during one of the four allotted in-store shopping events. The siblings are three of the 1,700 children selected this year to receive financial aid through the charitable program. The grant- and locally-funded program gives aid to children from 39 different K-12 schools in the Basin. The shopping spree the evening of Wednesday, Oct. 26 was the fourth and final event for the 2022-23 school year. Assistance League board member Linda Hartenberger said the fourth night is usually a “make-up” night for those who couldn’t attend the previous three events. “This ended up being our biggest night,” Hartenberger said. Of the 375 allotted children signed up to participate in the in-store portion of the program, 127 attended the final event. The local Fred Meyer store does its part to give back with this program as well, taking an additional 10 percent off of every OSB purchase. Fred Meyer also assigns multiple staff members to assist the families in their shopping endeavors and sets aside three check-stands — operated by the store’s personnel — to check-out participating families. Multiple OSB volunteers expressed their sincere gratitude for the selfless efforts made by management and staff at Fred Meyer. Another grateful, smiling face was that of Dayton Baker, a magenta-haired third-grade student at Shasta Elementary. The plucky 8-year-old was eager to show off his new matching sweatshirt and pants as he and his family browsed the kids clothing section. His older brother, fourth-grader Zandyr Smith, was less thrilled about clothes shopping. When asked if they were enjoying picking out new clothing, the dynamic duo chimed in simultaneously. “Yeah!” Dayton said with a smile, paired with a less enthusiastic, “not really,” from Zandyr. Nonetheless, both boys expressed their gratitude for the gifted clothing with beaming smiles as their new clothes were scanned at check-out. Klamath Basin Assistance League President Sally Palcovich walked around the tables which were set up just beyond the check stands. “We do provide a free pair of gloves and hats,” Palcovich said while holding up a donated, handmade hat knitted from blue wool. “They also get a hygiene kit.” As of 2022, the Assistance League has begun providing for not only children chosen by school officials, but also for foster children and youth without housing, who are selected by officials with the Department of Human Services (DHS). Hartenberger said some of the foster children lose everything after being taken from homes where drug addiction had been the problem. DHS contacts the league so they can purchase all new clothes for the children right away. Susan Way, a board member for 18 years and counting, sat at another table which was strewn with papers, pencils and crayons. This table, Palcovich said, is where the kids can make thank you cards for the volunteers. Amilia Pena-Ramirez, 8, sat across the table from Way, quietly writing out her thanks with her grandmother standing at her side. Watching the girl with a grin, Way remarked that the program has grown exponentially since she began volunteering. “When I first started, we had around 200 kids,” Way said. “Now we’re up to over 1,700.” Way said that these shopping events cost upward of $150,000 each year. Palcovich explained that the funding comes from a lot of different sources. “Part of it is from Findables store on Main Street where we sell used furniture,” Palcovich said. Other sources include local fundraising events, such as the Blazing Paddles pickleball event which raised over $40,000 this July. Hartenberger said the program takes a lot of work, but the children make it all worthwhile. “Their eyes just light up with the wonderful little outfits they buy.”
