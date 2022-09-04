Dear Doctors: My best friend has diabetes. She used to do finger sticks, but now she has a wearable glucose monitor. How do they work? It's got me wondering if it might be a good idea for me to use one, too. I'm 66 years old, and as I'm getting older, I worry more about developing Type 2 diabetes.

Dear Reader: Your question gives us an opportunity to address an error that appeared in a recent column in which we discussed blood-sugar control. It occurred due to an edit that was made during the publishing process, and was brought to our attention by a reader in Nebraska. (Thank you.) The correct information is that the risk of developing Type 2 diabetes, as well as prediabetes, increases with advancing age. The data show that people who are 45 or older, are overweight or obese, are sedentary, or who have a family history of diabetes are at increased risk of developing Type 2 diabetes. Other contributing factors include poor diet, poor sleep and metabolic issues tied to insulin resistance. With all of this in mind, your concern about keeping your blood sugar within a healthy range is well-founded. And that brings us to the subject of your question.

