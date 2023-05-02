Trees in full bloom April 13 in Southwest Portland.
Experts in Oregon say this spring’s allergy season could be among the worst in the past decade.
Amidst warming temperatures, tree pollen counts in Eugene have reached “very high” levels, according to Oregon Allergy Associates.
Melanie Wayne, a nurse practitioner at OAA, said this year’s unusual weather is responsible.
“The plants are trying to get their genetic material out for pollination,” she said. “They’re taking advantage of a smaller window of time. And it’s much more forceful.”
Wayne says grass pollen will likely emerge later this spring than in previous years. But she said the season could hit hard and fast once it begins.
According to Wayne, the public can protect themselves with sunglasses and masks. And she recommends starting medication regimens early, as some treatments may take time to begin working.
A daily pollen count for Eugene is available online at the OAA website at www.oregonallergyassociates.com/pollen-counts.
