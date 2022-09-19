Electric Cars

JR Anderson, program manager for Forth, views charging stations in Portland’s Electric Avenue on Sept. 8. Anderson recently bought a 2022 Chevy Bolt and says it is one of the more affordable EVs, qualifying for both the federal and state rebates.

 Monica Samayoa/Oregon Public Broadcasting

Ellen Valarida spent two years researching her perfect electric vehicle before buying a used 2019 Nissan Leaf in May for about $35,000. The 32-year-old ride-share driver from Salem said owning an EV has been life changing but it hasn’t always been easy.

“Some challenges that I’ve experienced (include) the charging times and the range for my vehicle, having enough charging ports to be able to charge it,” she said.

