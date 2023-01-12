An exhibition featuring works by local artists who were associated with Gallery 803 is being continued through February at the Klamath County Museum’s Modoc Gallery.
Gallery 803 operated for more than 30 years at various locations on Main Street in Klamath Falls. Artists who still live in the area gathered for a reunion show at the museum in November. New pieces are being shown in the exhibition that is continuing to February.
A reception for the artists is slated for 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14 in the museum lobby at 1451 Main St.
Artists participating in the show include Peggy Bieler, Kathleen Buchanan, Dorothy Hale, Ruth Hollis, Glenda Lehrman, Susan Liskey, Loretta Martinez, Jack Noller, Heidi Nowak, Sharon Rajnus, Karen Ruiz, Myra Schelb, Paula Walborn, Lexis Washburn and Len Wilder.
Gallery 803 was established in 1975 by Warren Kerr, and included 25 artists over the years. The organization was originally located at 803 Main St., in the old J.C. Penney building.
The gallery’s mission was to provide a space where artists in the region could have their works displayed in a professional setting. The gallery moved to other locations in later years, finally ending up on the ground floor of the Medical Dental Building.
Members of the gallery participated in numerous community events and programs, such as the creation of large painted pelican statues, wildlife paintings on utility boxes in the downtown area, and launching the popular Third Thursday street festival.
Joyce Miles was a charter member of the gallery who remained active in the group until it disbanded in 2006, and is still engaged in other galleries in the area and teaches classes in her home.
Dorothy Hale and Susan Liskey continued teaching art classes at the Klamath County Museum following Gallery 803’s closure.
Entrance to the museum’s Modoc Gallery is free during regular museum hours, which are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays.
For more information, contact the museum at 541-882-1000.