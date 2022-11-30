Two men were arrested this week as part of an investigation into several robberies in Klamath Falls.
The Klamath Falls Police Department said Wednesday, Nov. 30 in a press release that Samuel J. McConathy, 27, and Geoffrey W. McKay, 25, were Tuesday, Nov. 29.
According to the press release, the reported robberies began Tuesday, Nov. 22 and continued through Monday, Nov. 28 at the following locations: The Yellow Flamingo Lottery Bar at 1819 Avalon St., the Tyler Texas BBQ at 1414 Oregon Ave. twice, the Oregon Avenue Food Mart at 2123 Oregon Ave. and the Stop-N-Go store at 1710 Oregon Ave.
“All five reports described an unknown white male adult wearing similar clothing, and he would demand money from the employees once he entered the businesses,” the press release stated. “No weapons were seen, but it was believed the subject was possibly armed during the incidents. During three of the reported robberies, the subject left the scene with a large amount of cash. During the other two incidents, the unknown subject fled the scene after the employees threatened to defend themselves with a weapon or call the police.”
Tuesday, KFPD detectives identified and arrested McConathy and McKay in connection to the robberies. The two men were contacted after McConathy reported his van stolen shortly after a report of a robbery at the Speedway Express at approximately 5 that morning.
“The initial investigation reported a male subject entering the location, removing the cash register and fleeing the area in a silver van,” the press release states. “The subjects later dumped the register out of the vehicle.”
Before this incident, KFPD detectives were conducting surveillance operations during the late evening and early morning hours due to the recent robberies, according to the press release.
“KFPD detectives observed the same van in the area during their surveillance of a local business,” the press release states. “In a joint effort, KFPD and [Klamath County Sheriff’s Office] detectives were able to link both subjects to all three robberies and two attempted robberies in the city limits, and a theft and initiating a false report within the urban growth boundary.”
McConathy was lodged in the Klamath County Jail for four counts of Second-degree Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Second-degree Attempted Theft, Third-degree Criminal Mischief and Initiating a False Report.
McKay was lodged in the Klamath County Jail for for five counts of Second-degree Robbery, Criminal Conspiracy to Commit Robbery, Second-degree Attempted Theft and Third-degree Criminal Mischief.
Anyone with additional information regarding these robberies is encouraged to call the Klamath Falls Police Department at 541-883-5336 or the anonymous tip line at 541-883-5334.