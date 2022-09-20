Several people — including the ringleader of the group — were arrested in Klamath Falls recently as part of an investigation into forgery and theft.
The Basin Interagency Narcotics Enforcement Team (BINET) arrested several individuals Monday, Sept. 19 after serving a search warrant on Gatewood Drive in Klamath Falls.
Among those arrested was Benjamin Sorenson, 40, the man the police said is the ringleader of the group.
According to a press release from the Klamath Falls Police Department, thousands of dollars’ worth of forged receipts were seized along with a loaded handgun and a dealer amount of methamphetamine. A stolen moped was also recovered and returned to its owner.
“BINET’s investigation into the drug related forgery ring detailed that Sorenson was creating tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of forged store receipts from local stores in Klamath Falls for a fee,” the press release states. “These stores included Home Depot, Fred Meyer, Diamond Home Improvement, Wal Mart, Auto Zone and possibly more. Local offenders would pay Sorenson to make these forged receipts and then go to the listed store and walk out with hundreds, and often thousands of dollars’ worth of items. If the suspect stealing the items was checked by store employees, they would show the fairly authentic looking receipt and walk away with the stolen merchandise.”
According to the press release, Sorenson was lodged in the Klamath County Jail on charges of Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felony Possession of Methamphetamine, Theft I, Forgery I, Criminal Possession of a Forgery Device, Unlawful Use of a Motor Vehicle and a Probation Violation.
BINET served a search warrant previously on Sorenson’s residence in February 2022, resulting in the seizure of dealer amounts of fentanyl, methamphetamine and multiple firearms, the press release states. Sorenson was released from jail shortly after that incident and those charges are still proceeding through the Klamath County District Attorney’s Office.
The Klamath Falls Police Department, the Oregon State Police and the Klamath County Parole and Probation Department assisted in the serving of the search warrant and subsequent arrests.
Anyone with information regarding organized theft rings associated with the distribution of dangerous drugs within Klamath County is encouraged to call the Klamath Falls Police Department Anonymous Tip Line at 541-883-5334 or the Klamath County Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 541-850-5380.