Two suspects of an armed robbery Wednesday, Dec. 7 are shown outside a location in the 73000 block of Highway 62 in White City.
WHITE CITY — Two suspects of an armed robbery have been reported to be on the run and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding them.
At 5:54 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, JCSO deputies responded to a panic alarm in the 7300 block of Highway 62 in White City.
Upon arrival, the deputies were told an adult man and woman came in to the store, pointed a gun at the cashier and stole money.
According to a press release, the woman is described as a Hispanic female in her 20s with brown or red curly hair. She was wearing a skull mask and a black zip up sweatshirt.
The man is described as a Hispanic male, age unknown, wearing a dark baseball cap and a black bandana.
There is no suspect vehicle description at this time and the suspects left in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information about the armed robbery or the suspects involved is asked to call dispatch at 541-776-7206 and reference case number 22-7060.
