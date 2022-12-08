Armed Robbery Suspects

Two suspects of an armed robbery Wednesday, Dec. 7 are shown outside a location in the 73000 block of Highway 62 in White City.

 Jackson County Sheriff's Office

WHITE CITY — Two suspects of an armed robbery have been reported to be on the run and the Jackson County Sheriff's Office is asking for help finding them.

At 5:54 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 7, JCSO deputies responded to a panic alarm in the 7300 block of Highway 62 in White City.


