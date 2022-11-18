Drugs Found

Five large plastic bags weighing approximately 12 pounds of suspected fentanyl pills were found Wednesday, Nov. 16 during an Oregon State Police traffic stop south of Albany.

 Oregon State Police

A traffic stop this week yielded a surprise for an Oregon State Police trooper: Pounds of drugs.

An OSP senior trooper stopped a vehicle for failure to drive within its lane of travel at approximately 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 on Interstate 5 northbound near milepost 227 south of Albany.


Tags